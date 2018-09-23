A role maid for Thando Thabethe

Prepare to see TV femme fatale Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe like you have never seen her before in new drama series The Housekeepers.

Famed for her famous curvy derrière, just as much as she's known for her daring acting stints, the 28-year-old actress undergoes a demure make-under for the new Mzansi Magic show.

When the show premieres on October 8, viewers will see Thabethe lose herself in the identity of character Linda Ndlovu - sporting barely-there makeup and mustard, buttoned-up maid's uniform.

Set against the backdrop of stylish Fourways and high-spirited Diepsloot, Thabethe's character goes undercover as a housekeeper to solve a murder mystery. The show's star-studded female ensemble cast includes industry heavyweights Clementine Mosimane, Connie Chiume, Linda Sokhulu, Zikhona Sodlaka and Masasa Mbangeni.

"I have never been portrayed like this on screen. Most of the roles I have played ... are very glamorous. So this is far from me," she teases. "It is an amazing drama, working with some of the best actresses in the industry, Safta-winning DOP (director of photography) and the best directors - both directors are female. It's a female-led cast and the show is just pro-woman."

Renowned for her sidekick film role in Mrs Right Guy, this is Thabethe's acting comeback since she left Generations: The Legacy a year ago, where she played vixen Nolwazi on the SABC1 soapie.

"I was really nervous to make that decision [to leave Generations]. The working environment there was amazing, so it's very easy to get comfortable.

"You also have a monthly salary, which as a freelancer gives you security. But I'm still very young, I was more than willing to take on the challenge, but it was a difficult decision."

As part of the newly announced Ciroc x Moschino collaboration, the pint-sized beauty made history last night by walking the catwalk for Italian luxury label Moschino, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.