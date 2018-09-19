Arts council board picks praise poet Zolani Mkiva as interim CEO

The National Arts Council of SA board has decided to appoint board member Zolani Mkiva as interim CEO effective on Tuesday next week.

As Sowetan reported two weeks ago, CEO Rosemary Mangope has been put on special leave to face disciplinary charges. This follows a forensic investigation by SizwentsalubaGobodo accounting firm which was instituted by the arts and culture department.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr Mkiva for stepping up and showing willingness to assist us at this time of transition,” advocate Hartley Ngoato, the chairperson of the board, said on Wednesday. “Our mandate is clear; it is to develop South Africa’s arts sector and creative industry and promote excellence in the arts. Mr Mkiva understands this, and has the support of the board.”

Mkiva is a renowned heritage practitioner and cultural activist. He holds a BA in social sciences from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), an Honours in developmental studies also from UWC, as well as a finance management qualification from UCT Graduate School of Business.

Mkiva said: “The arts play a critical role in advancing social cohesion, and it is incumbent on the National Arts Council to develop and promote our artists. Our immediate challenge is to restore the confidence of all our stakeholders and fast track the disbursement of funds to the arts sector. I will count on the board’s support to ensure that we stabilise the National Arts Council and roll out the implementation of our new strategy.”