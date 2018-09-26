Feather Awards withdraw model Tumi Seeco's nomination after homophobic tweets

The 10th Feather Awards have already ruffled a few feathers.

Just five hours after the nominations were announced in Johannesburg this afternoon, the awards celebrating the LGBTI+ community announced that model Tumi Seeco’s nod had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

This comes after it emerged that Seeco had in the past “ sent out homophobic content on his twitter page.”

“As an event dedicated to fighting homophobia and discrimination against sexual minorities, the Feather Awards has a zero tolerance attitude to such prejudice. Tumi Seeco’s nomination is withdrawn with immediate effect,” the statement reads.