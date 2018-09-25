Erykah Badu taking back the love she got in SA

Right after setting the stage on fire at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival in Johannesburg, backstage American neo-soul singer Erykah Badu and Mzansi's radio/TV maven Penny Lebyane had a sisterhood bond.

During Badu's brief press conference, Lebyane paid homage to Badu for making the doek "look cooler than it ever was" when she released her debut album Baduizm. The On & On hitmaker is known for her signature towering head wraps and Lebyane on the night was rocking a layered doek herself.

"I just want to say thank you for sharing with us who you are. After 1997, you made this doek look cooler than it ever was. My grandma wore it and when I wore it, it was my 'Baduizm', just to give it an identity for what it is and that it was part of us," Lebyane said to which Badu replied: "They are my ancestors too. I hold them dear. Thank you sis."

The 47-year-old Grammy-award winning superstar was the saving grace in the 11th hour to the lacklustre two-day festival at Kyalami that featured Todd Terry, DJ Fresh, Louie Vega, Vinny da Vinci, Simphiwe Dana, Lira, Amanda Black, Tresor and Oskido on its line-up.