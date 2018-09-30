A case of red wine sold for a record R22‚500 on Saturday at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction in Stellenbosch.

The price was set by the first lot‚ six bottles of Kanonkop CWG Paul Sauer 2015‚ and the 34th edition of the annual sale raised a total of R10‚593‚760.

The average price per bottle was R878‚ and organisers said 79% of wine was bought by locals and 21% by bidders from countries including the UK‚ Denmark‚ Hong Kong‚ Belgium‚ Netherlands‚ Germany‚ US‚ Namibia‚ Luxembourg‚ Czech Republic and France.

Cape Winemakers Guild chairman Boela Gerber said: “The strict selection process by our members and our focus on smaller volumes of premium quality wines certainly paid off when considering the increased average price per bottle.