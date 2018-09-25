'Sew the Winter to My Skin' best bet for SA's Oscar glory

Auteur Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s new film Sew the Winter to My Skin is South Africa’s hope for Oscar glory next year. Qubeka is noted for his controversial 2013 directorial effort Of Good Report.

The Western-style feature has been selected as the country’s official entry to the 91st annual Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language category.

Set in rural Great Karoo in the 1950s, the riveting and brilliantly intense first trailer for the film teases the real-life story of legendary outlaw John Kepe, played by newcomer Ezra Mabengeza.

“One man’s bandit, is another man’s champion,” the brazen slogan runs as part of its promotional campaign.

The suspenseful film follows bandit Kepe terrorising white farmers by stealing their livestock and giving back to his impoverished community. As a result, a manhunt for him ensues.

“We are deeply humbled to be representing our nation. The selection is all the more special because it is made by a jury of our peers. This in itself is a win,” Qubeka told Sowetan.