SABC bosses slated for ignoring CCMA

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe and CFO Yolande van Biljon have been chastised by a labour court judge for allegedly defying a subpoena issued by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

This comes after the SABC and its executives had filed an application before the labour court earlier this month asking the court to set aside four subpoenas issued against them by the CCMA in the matter between the SABC and its axed general manager for supply chain management and special projects Ayanda Mkhize.

