Legal battle for Modise's 'Holy Mountain'

The executors of the estate of the late International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) leader, Comforter Glayton Modise, are embroiled in a bitter legal battle with the two main challengers to the church's throne over the control of its "Holy Mountain" in Cape Town.

Sunday World can reveal that the executors of Modise's estate successfully obtained a court interdict against Michael Sandlana and Leonard Modise, as well as their followers, in June to block them from going anywhere near the Cape Town property. The executors argue that it was the personal property of the late IPHC leader, and not that of the church.

The interdict application, which was filed on June 17 and obtained by Rudi Pottas Attorneys on behalf of the executors of the estate, was later successfully rescinded by Sandlana and Leonard at the Western Cape High Court.

But the two began their own legal battle three weeks later, after Leonard produced a court order granting him access to the scenic koppie.

The order was later challenged by Sandlana at the same court, arguing that it was obtained fraudulently by the IPHC leader's youngest son.

Sandlana, who is a bishop of one the three factions within the church, said he was the rightful leader and therefore should be granted access to the picturesque R100m farm, which is situated along hilly terrain in Melkbosstrand, outside Cape Town.

The property, also known as "Thaba Ya Sione" within the church, was bought by the church's late bishop as his personal asset in 2010.