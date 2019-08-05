Tshwane, Mosola in new battle over legal fees

The city of Tshwane and its executive mayor, Steven Mokgalapa, are in a pickle over who must pay R2.4m in legal fees incurred when city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola interdicted the city from releasing a damning report.

To add insult to injury, the ANC in Tshwane has written a letter through its lawyers, Makhubela Attorneys, demanding answers on the city's decision to extend Mosola's special leave to August 31 while the council had resolved that a separation agreement be entered into with Mosola to end their disastrous relationship by July 31.

Tshwane spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane confirmed to Sunday World that the city had extended Mosola's special leave to August 31 to allow him time to finalise the separation agreement with the city.

According to internal documents seen by Sunday World, the city manager had been on sick leave from June 14 until July 31.

The ANC in Tshwane said the mayor's handling of Mosola's exit was a clear indication that "lies and deception are part of the DA's fibre".

It said Mosola had been on sick leave and there was no record that he had been on special leave as claimed by the city.

This drama comes after the Tshwane council resolved on June 21 to enter into a separation agreement with Mosola and that he be remunerated for the remainder of his contract.

However, Sunday World understands the discussions between the two parties hit a snag after it emerged that the city discovered it had paid R2.4m towards Mosola's legal fees in his battles to block the release of a report by law firm Bowmans that had allegedly implicated him in wrongdoing in the appointment of GladAfrica on a R12bn contract.