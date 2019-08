Popular rapper and reality show Uyajola99 host Jub Jub Maarohanye is at loggerheads with his bodyguards over nonpayment of salaries worth more than R20,000.

So intense was the squabble between the two parties that the guards are now ratting on the ex-convict, spilling the beans about some of the alleged shenanigans they experienced while working with him.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD