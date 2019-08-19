Kayise Ngqula files for protection order against brother-in-law

Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Kayise Ngqula is entangled in a bitter dispute with her brother-in-law and two of her late husband's baby mamas over his assets.

So intense was the dispute that Ngqula filed an application for a protection order against her late husband's brother Tawanda Sibanda at the Randburg magistrate's court claiming that he was harassing her and was also a danger to her life.

This drama comes after the family took a decision that assets belonging to their late son Farai Sibanda, who died in a car accident in June, be distributed among his three children, two of whom were sired from his two previous relationships.

Among other decisions by the family was that Tawanda should continue staying with Ngqula at their rented house in Northriding, north of Joburg.

According to two family members and the baby mamas, the TV presenter allegedly refused to honour the family's wishes and instead opted to keep all the assets for herself.

She has also been accused of chucking Tawanda out of the house.

The assets that the parties were fighting over included furniture, clothes and two cars - a Ford Icon and a Mercedez Benz E350, which was involved in the accident that killed Sibanda.