Micho dribbled his way past the police

By Ngwako Malatji and AMOS MANANYETSO  - 25 August 2019 - 09:38
Milutin Sredojevic faces sex offence charges.
Image: Gallo Images/ Lee Warren

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic allegedly evaded the police by asking his agent Ivica Stankovic to whisk him off to the airport on Saturday night.

Micho's escape from the law, which left egg on the faces of the police and portrayed SA as a banana republic, betrayed the trust police had in Pirates management, who had initially promised to hand him over a day before he fled the country. 

