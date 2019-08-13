Hearing disrupted over booze claim

A disciplinary hearing in which 17 national traffic officers were supposed to give reasons why they should not be fired after being found guilty in April, was dramatically disrupted last week Friday when its chairperson was allegedly accused of being drunk.

The Road Traffic and Management Corporation (RTMC) and lawyers representing the 17 suspended officers locked horns over allegations that the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing rocked up at the hearing "reeking of alcohol".

The chairperson, who is a former commissioner at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mcgregor Kufa, the attorney representing the 17 suspended officers, asked that the RTMC postpone the hearing as a result of his suspicions.

The officers were suspended last year for allegedly refusing to report for a parade held in Heidelberg. The parade was in preparation for the launch of the Easter Road Safety programme by former transport minister Blade Nzimande.

As a result, they were each charged with three counts of misconduct and insubordination and were later found guilty on all charges.

Kufa confirmed that he proposed that the hearing be postponed after noting that the chairperson was allegedly drunk. He said he advised his counterpart advocate Mojalefa Molotsi of the RTMC that the hearing should be temporarily abandoned.