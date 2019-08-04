News

Prince Mashele's political home exposed

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 04 August 2019 - 09:45

Prominent political analyst Prince Mashele, who has been critical of the ANC and its administration in recent weeks, had allegedly applied to be a public representative of the DA before the recent elections.

In his column in Sowetan newspaper, Mashele launched a blistering attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa and labelled his cabinet ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande as"expired dinosaurs" and "fossils". 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X