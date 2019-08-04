Prince Mashele's political home exposed

Prominent political analyst Prince Mashele, who has been critical of the ANC and its administration in recent weeks, had allegedly applied to be a public representative of the DA before the recent elections.

In his column in Sowetan newspaper, Mashele launched a blistering attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa and labelled his cabinet ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande as"expired dinosaurs" and "fossils".

