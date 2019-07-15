'Muvhango' creator is being sued for R2m

Muvhango creator and Word of Mouth Productions boss Duma Ndlovu has been slapped with a multimillion-rand lawsuit by a former employee for getting him arrested based on word-of-mouth.

The soapie's former production manager, Mpfariseni David Mukwevho, filed a R2m suit against Ndlovu for defamation of character at the Joburg high court in January.

This after Ndlovu allegedly refused to retract or apologise for opening a case of fraud against Mukwevho and another employee, accusing them of stealing more than R3m from the company's coffers.

Mukwevho was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court before he was released on bail after spending 17 days behind bars.

The charges against him were later withdrawn.

According to papers filed by Mukwevho's lawyers, Mamathuntsha Inc, Ndlovu opened a case of fraud at Brixton police station in 2017 and deposed an affidavit in which he allegedly made defamatory and false statements against their client.

In the affidavit, Ndlovu said Mukwevho and his co-worker "colluded with each other to defraud and/or steal money from the company", according to Mamathuntsha Inc.