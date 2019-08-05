Samwu municipal workers score once-off payments
Pretoria is expected to return to normal today after a week-long municipal strike.
This comes after unions scored their members once-off payments ranging from R7,000 to R20,000 following a strike over an 18% salary increase to senior managers at the City of Tshwane.
South African Municipal Workers Union's (Samwu's) Bafana Zungu has labelled once-off payments, which the city agreed to, as an "apology from the city for messing up".
The city should, however, brace itself for possible legal action from the senior managers who now have to repay salary increases already paid to them for two months.
Zungu said some of the 64 senior managers who were now expected to repay the city were threatening legal action after the decision to raise their salaries was reversed.
"Workers still demand this 18%, so we will be looking at viable options," Zungu said.
Municipal workers affiliated to Samwu who had gone on a rampage demanding an 18% salary increase, scored themselves once-off payments.
They had protested after the city had, two months ago, raised salaries of 64 managers by the same margin.
The two-page agreement stated that workers earning under R20,000 will now get a once-off payment of R15,000, while those earning between R20,000 and R30,000 will get R10,000.
Those earning over R30,000 will get a payment of R7,000 each. The deal, which is estimated to cost the metro R300m, has apparently gotten the DA top brass hot under the collar.
Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, who returned over the weekend from a week-long trip in China, will now have to deal with the backlash from his party after the municipality's compromise deal with striking workers.
Sowetan's sister newspaper Sunday Times reported yesterday that DA's governance chief James Selfe was headed for the capital today to talk to Mokgalapa about the deal reached with striking municipal employees as he had concerns that it may not even be legal.
"Now, that's going to cost the city about R318m. It's a lot of money," Selfe told the Sunday Times.
He added: "So what we're doing is looking at whether this is legal because we don't want to get outside the yearly bargaining cycle."