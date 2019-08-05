Samwu municipal workers score once-off payments

Pretoria is expected to return to normal today after a week-long municipal strike.

This comes after unions scored their members once-off payments ranging from R7,000 to R20,000 following a strike over an 18% salary increase to senior managers at the City of Tshwane.

South African Municipal Workers Union's (Samwu's) Bafana Zungu has labelled once-off payments, which the city agreed to, as an "apology from the city for messing up".

The city should, however, brace itself for possible legal action from the senior managers who now have to repay salary increases already paid to them for two months.

Zungu said some of the 64 senior managers who were now expected to repay the city were threatening legal action after the decision to raise their salaries was reversed.

"Workers still demand this 18%, so we will be looking at viable options," Zungu said.

Municipal workers affiliated to Samwu who had gone on a rampage demanding an 18% salary increase, scored themselves once-off payments.

They had protested after the city had, two months ago, raised salaries of 64 managers by the same margin.