Fezile Mpela in real-life divorce drama

A legal drama between popular TV actor Fezile Mpela and his ex-wife Marilyn Natasha Mpela is playing itself out in court over the division of their joint estate.

Mpela has applied for a court order in the high court in Joburg to force his ex-wife to disclose her assets after she allegedly refused to do so.

In court papers filed by his lawyers, Stephanie Aproskie Attorneys, the former Isidingo and Generations star said he and Natasha married in community of property in 2014. They divorced last year.

"In terms of the order, the marriage was dissolved. The joint estate is to be divided and the respondent is to pay my costs of suit," read the papers in part.

The award-winning actor alleged that his ex-wife has rejected numerous requests to agree to the terms of the division of the joint estate.

"The respondent's obstinate conduct has left me with no other option but to approach the court for the relief sought herein," reads the papers.

The former couple, who lives in the posh suburb of Northcliff, Joburg, does not provide details of their assets in the court papers and Sunday World was unable to verify them at the time of going to print.

Mpela asked to be called later, but could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

Attempts to solicit comment from his ex-wife drew a blank as her cellphone rang unanswered and she did not respond to text messages.

Last year, Mpela appeared in the Newlands magistrate's court after Natasha opened a case of assault against him.

She alleged he slapped her in the face after an argument at their home, which they still share.