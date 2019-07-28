News

Baba Mthethwa in move to cash in on divorce

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 28 July 2019 - 10:17
Baba Mthethwa with estranged wife Koosimile from whom he is demanding half of her estate after she filed for divorce
SuperSport soccer commentator Baba Mthethwa is demanding half of his estranged wife's rich estate that includes a R12m mansion at a top golf estate in Joburg.

In a letter sent to Kgomotso Koosimile's lawyers Mckenzie van der Merwe & Willemse by his lawyers Ulrich Roux & Associates two weeks ago, Mthethwa said he wanted an equal share of her estate as he was married to the business tycoon in community of property. 

