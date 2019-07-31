Prophet of doom Prince Mashele traffics in stereotypes

If there's one thing that can be said of "political analyst" and "think tank wizard" Prince Mashele's broadsides that regularly find favour on the opinion pages, it's that they are wholly lacking in depth and originality.

Like many of the professional pessimists who have staked their careers on "speaking truth to power", he displays a far greater interest in playing the role of town crier instead of offering solutions to the very real problems this country faces.

His latest article "Ramaphosa is blocking progress through his dour appointments" (Sowetan: July 29, 2019) continues in the vein of all his other portrayals of SA as being on the road to perdition.

In his latest missive it is interesting that Mashele, who has built up his academic stature by producing plodding and gloomy tomes like "The Death of our Society" (2011: still waiting) and "The Fall of the ANC" (2017: still waiting) chose an academic gathering as the context for his latest attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa.