Khusela Diko spot-on about Prince Mashele

Bravo to Khusela Diko for her article "Prophet of doom Prince Mashele traffics in stereotypes" (Sowetan, July 31). She's spot-on; the fact is that Mashele is politically naive and intellectually hollow. It's a joke to call him an analyst. - D Mogale, Orlando East

Issue taxi permits please

Please minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, issue new operating licences for our taxis. We will pay if it's money you want. - Phineas

Let's all pay R50 flat rate

Why shouldn't we all pay R50 flat rate at Reitz municipality because we're all pensioners? - Anon

Samwu is playing politics

Samwu knows salary increment is determined by Salga, not the City. Its intention in Tshwane is political. - Sipho, Orlando West Ext

Petrol-from-plastic story old

The story about fuel from plastic is not new and your reporter did not investigate deeper. - Greg

Bafana, Chiefs are like twins

Bafana and Chiefs are like identical twins - teeming with talent but winning nothing. Scoring is not in their genes, at least at the moment. For Bafana, at least, the selection is finally of big players who are not intimidated by anybody. Thanks coach! - Mohato

Mogalakwena mayor is a liar

The mayor of Mogalakwena is a liar, denying all about corruption going on at the municipality. - Les

Unemployment and borders

Our unemployment rate is now at 29% and the EFF wants to open our borders? We need sobriety in our politics. - James Mathye