Khusela Diko spot-on about Prince Mashele
Bravo to Khusela Diko for her article "Prophet of doom Prince Mashele traffics in stereotypes" (Sowetan, July 31). She's spot-on; the fact is that Mashele is politically naive and intellectually hollow. It's a joke to call him an analyst. - D Mogale, Orlando East
Issue taxi permits please
Please minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, issue new operating licences for our taxis. We will pay if it's money you want. - Phineas
Let's all pay R50 flat rate
Why shouldn't we all pay R50 flat rate at Reitz municipality because we're all pensioners? - Anon
Samwu is playing politics
Samwu knows salary increment is determined by Salga, not the City. Its intention in Tshwane is political. - Sipho, Orlando West Ext
Petrol-from-plastic story old
The story about fuel from plastic is not new and your reporter did not investigate deeper. - Greg
Bafana, Chiefs are like twins
Bafana and Chiefs are like identical twins - teeming with talent but winning nothing. Scoring is not in their genes, at least at the moment. For Bafana, at least, the selection is finally of big players who are not intimidated by anybody. Thanks coach! - Mohato
Mogalakwena mayor is a liar
The mayor of Mogalakwena is a liar, denying all about corruption going on at the municipality. - Les
Unemployment and borders
Our unemployment rate is now at 29% and the EFF wants to open our borders? We need sobriety in our politics. - James Mathye