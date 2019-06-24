Singer Msaki to be a mother again

Singer-songwriter Msaki's well-kept secret is soon to be unveiled.

Sunday World has learnt that the Fetch Your Life singer, real name Asanda Lusaseni Mvana, is expecting her third child in September.

Msaki, 31, confirmed through her management that she and hubby are expecting their third bundle of joy and she was going on maternity leave in August.

She was unable to speak to Sunday World directly due to the news that her childhood friend, from her hometown in East London, Eastern Cape, had passed away this week.

However, her manager Boitumelo Mtimkulu said her client was excited about her pregnancy.

Like most mothers, Msaki wanted to keep their pregnancy a secret.

According to Mtimkulu, the singer was actually surprised that Sunday World had learnt that she was expecting because many people had not noticed that there was a bun in the oven.

"I am surprised that you guys even know because there hasn't been a thing. We have done so many gigs, TV shows and interviews but no one has asked if she was pregnant," said Mtimkulu.

The Sondela singer, who was looking dazzling at the Samas last month, is six months into her pregnancy but did not want to reveal the unborn baby's gender.

"She is very excited for her baby and she will be taking it easy from now until she gives birth," Mtimkulu said.