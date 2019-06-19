Xisomisani: A God-given gift

This Youth Month, Limpopo teen rapper Xisomisani is raising the ama2000 flag high.

Xisomisani, whose real name is Millicent Makhanani Rikhotso, has had social media in the palm of her hand with her witty Tsonga rap swag.

The 15-year-old rapper, who is an ambassador of her home language, broke the internet with her meticulous Tsonga rhymes and a colourful music video for her single, called Tamati Soso.

In the video, she strolls through her village in her school uniform and later wears xibelani the Tsonga traditional attire.

Tamati Soso is a play on the popular street game children in the townships used to sing back in the day. She says the song was written by her producer, DJ Gami Swaga, who is popularly known for collaborations with Rabs Vhafuwi, and directed by Enelani Mabunda.

"My input would be that it was shot at my parents home, at my old school and with my actual schoolmates and friends," the teenagersays.

Xisomisani was 10 years old when the rapping bug bit and was officially inspired to produce music for the world at the tender age of 14.

"I love my language so much and I want people to recognise it. I also believe that you are an ambassador for your own language," she says.

Xisomisani is greatly inspired by colourful local Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi, who is known for her flamboyant traditional moves.

"She will forever be the first female to popularise Tsonga rap and inspiring us as the youth," she says.