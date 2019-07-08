South Africa

Cops nab driver doing 216km/h on highway

08 July 2019 - 22:05
The driver of this vehicle was arrested at the weekend for allegedly driving way over the speed limit.
The driver of this vehicle was arrested at the weekend for allegedly driving way over the speed limit.

A motorist has been arrested in Mpumalanga for clocking 216km/h at a 100km/h zone on the N4 on Monday afternoon. 

 The suspect, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested by traffic officers between Mbombela and Schoemanskloof, heading eastwards

The BMW 650i driver was denied on-counter bail by the Ngodwana police and will appear in court on Tuesday to face a speeding charge. 

 Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Gabi Shabalala commended the traffic officers for arresting the man. 

“I’m applauding the police for doing their job well by arresting this driver because speeding is one of main causes of many avoidable deadly crashes on the road,” said Shabalala.

WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway

A motorist who clocked more than 300km/h on a Johannesburg highway will face the "full might of the law" should he be traced‚ Ekurhuleni metro police ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X