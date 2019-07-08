Cops nab driver doing 216km/h on highway

A motorist has been arrested in Mpumalanga for clocking 216km/h at a 100km/h zone on the N4 on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested by traffic officers between Mbombela and Schoemanskloof, heading eastwards.

The BMW 650i driver was denied on-counter bail by the Ngodwana police and will appear in court on Tuesday to face a speeding charge.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Gabi Shabalala commended the traffic officers for arresting the man.

“I’m applauding the police for doing their job well by arresting this driver because speeding is one of main causes of many avoidable deadly crashes on the road,” said Shabalala.