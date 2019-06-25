Sepharatla makes camping a kasi thing

Kasi businessman Karabo Sepharatla is on a mission to debunk the myth that black people do not go camping.

Sepharatla, 35, owns a Soweto-based business called Camping Khapela.

He describes it as a butler service in the bundus.

Officially celebrating five years, he says his company makes sure that young black people are exposed to the affordable life of camping.

The service is in the name, as Khapela was the former butler in popular soapie Generations in the early 2000s.

"To be honest, at the beginning it was tough because people did not understand our vision," he said.

Khapela offers an all-inclusive experience, from transport to camping gear, cooking and recreational activities.

He says his mission was to get black people accustomed to the camping culture.

His entrepreneurial and creative spirit kicked off in 2014 after an experience camping in Mozambique.

"I invited two sets of friends. One group were complete campers - they came in a 4x4, with stoves, camping gear and even had a guy who would watch over their stuff while they explored stuff. When I saw that guy, I said I would pay for this," he said.

"Meanwhile, the other group [and] I came unprepared."