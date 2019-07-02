Celebrating the legends of kwaito

Members of revered record label Kalawa Jazmee will be immortalised as they celebrate 25 years of existence.

The legendary stable's success story will be told through a theatre play, documentary, artwork, festival and a remix compilation album.

Record label boss Oscar "DJ Oskido" Mdlongwa and his fellow co-founders Mandla "Spikiri" Mofokeng, Emmanuel "Mjokes" Matsane, Zynne "Mahoota" Sibika and Bruce "Dope" Sebitlo unpacked their 25-year journey of making music when they launched the celebratory programme on Wednesday.

Veteran actor and director at the Market Theatre, James Ngcobo, confirmed that he had put together a team to get the kwaito legends' story on stage.

"The idea is about celebrating a South African songbook that is Kalawa," said Ngcobo.

He said that auditions for the much-anticipated musical, called Corner to Corner, will be held in February next year.

Louise Pillay of Universal Music said: "Kalawa Jazmee is all about the music and the artist. The release we are going to have at the end of this year will continue the record label's soundtrack because it is a remix and remake package of all their mega hits."

A TV documentary by filmmaker Vincent Moloi is also on the cards.

The label was the home to over 66 household names such as Trompies, Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin and Mafikizolo.

Trompies band members Spikiri, Eugene "Donald Duck" Mthethwa and Jairus "Jakarumba" Nkwe, and Mjokes said the occasion was a "blessing".

The band was formed in Meadowlands, Soweto and has been with Kalawa since its inception.

"Passion, the love of music and thinking about who your audience is contributed to making sure the group was able to transition with time. Our fans don't want us to play with them or their ears. Our talent and love helps us to work as a team, sharing different ideas and growing our love as brothers," said Jakarumba.

The kwaito group were popularly known for hit albums such as Mapantsula, Shosholoza, Can't Touch This and Delicious.

They also confirmed that the group will be releasing a new studio album as part of the celebrations.