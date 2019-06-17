Terry Pheto joins the Longines family

Award-winning actress, film producer and businesswoman Terry Pheto made history this week when she became Africa's first female ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Longines.

The company, which is based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, offered the Tsotsi actress a long-term contract and a luxury wrist timepiece this week.

Sunday World understands that Pheto, who has been the company's "friend" and attended its events for gratis, will in future be paid an appearance fee when she does so.

Pheto refused to disclose the price tag of the watch nor the amount that the company was paying her to endorse its luxury pieces.

Some of the watches from the jewellery house are known to retail for between R60,000 to R100,000 in SA.

"The information is still confidential, but I'm extremely honoured to have been hand-picked to join the Longines family as family member.

"The company works with personalities in different capacities," she said.