Real Goboza nets two new faces
One of Mzansi's leading lifestyle and entertainment shows Real Goboza is back with a bang and introduces new faces.
YouTube sensation Sibu Mpanza and blossoming presenter Roxanne Robertson have secured their first ever TV gigs on the show. They will join Sinazo Yolwa, Samora Mangesi and Mulisa Mudau on the SABC1 production.
Mpanza, who is well known for his humorous time-to-time YouTube updates that zoom into his private life, taboo topics and Mzansi's trends, was excited to announce that he was now granted a bigger platform to show off his creativity.
He said he would not stop entertaining his long-standing YouTube fans now that he had hit the big time.
"I am incredibly excited to join the prestigious show and walk in the shoes of the amazing presenters that have come before me," Mpanza said.
"I hope to bring my creative flair and be the cherry on top of the great work the cast and the crew deliver every season."
Robertson could not hide her excitement when talking about her first presenting gig.
"Joining RGB has so far been amazing. It still feels so surreal but I'm ready for it.
"I'd like to use the platform to inspire, break boundaries and spread love," said Robertson.
SABC TV channels head of PR Zandile Nkonyeni confirmed that the new stars were now part of the show.
"Rox and Sibu are an excellent addition to the Saturday prime-time series which still remains the most watched entertainment news programme in South Africa," she said.
RGB season 14 kicked off yesterday at 7.30pm on SABC1.