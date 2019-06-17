Real Goboza nets two new faces

One of Mzansi's leading lifestyle and entertainment shows Real Goboza is back with a bang and introduces new faces.

YouTube sensation Sibu Mpanza and blossoming presenter Roxanne Robertson have secured their first ever TV gigs on the show. They will join Sinazo Yolwa, Samora Mangesi and Mulisa Mudau on the SABC1 production.

Mpanza, who is well known for his humorous time-to-time YouTube updates that zoom into his private life, taboo topics and Mzansi's trends, was excited to announce that he was now granted a bigger platform to show off his creativity.

He said he would not stop entertaining his long-standing YouTube fans now that he had hit the big time.

"I am incredibly excited to join the prestigious show and walk in the shoes of the amazing presenters that have come before me," Mpanza said.