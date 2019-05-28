Wedding Album | Lovebirds keep their promises

He was her first love and she vowed he would be her last.

Maidi and Masilo Malola are high school lovers who, after school days, had a long break .

Maidi says she met Masilo in a taxi back during high school days and they started a conversation. It was love at first sight for the then teens.

Two years into the relationship, they both decided to call it quits due to their studies at different tertiary institutions.

They felt the distance would tear them apart.

"We had phones and we communicated, but it was not the same. He left school first, so he would sometimes want to talk to me while I was in class, our schedules just didn't correlate," says Maidi.

After six years into their separation in 2014, she bumped into Masilo in Polokwane and the man wasted no time to ask for his love back.

She explained that she still had sparks for him. In the same breath she had doubts that her ex-boyfriend truly felt the same way.

"On the 10th of February, 2014 he took me to his church [Baptist Church]. This was actually a date, our first after many years and this made me realise that we were both still in love," she says.

Masilo, 31, went on to do an internship at an accounting firm until he secured a permanent job a year later.