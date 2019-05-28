Wedding Album | Lovebirds keep their promises
He was her first love and she vowed he would be her last.
Maidi and Masilo Malola are high school lovers who, after school days, had a long break .
Maidi says she met Masilo in a taxi back during high school days and they started a conversation. It was love at first sight for the then teens.
Two years into the relationship, they both decided to call it quits due to their studies at different tertiary institutions.
They felt the distance would tear them apart.
"We had phones and we communicated, but it was not the same. He left school first, so he would sometimes want to talk to me while I was in class, our schedules just didn't correlate," says Maidi.
After six years into their separation in 2014, she bumped into Masilo in Polokwane and the man wasted no time to ask for his love back.
She explained that she still had sparks for him. In the same breath she had doubts that her ex-boyfriend truly felt the same way.
"On the 10th of February, 2014 he took me to his church [Baptist Church]. This was actually a date, our first after many years and this made me realise that we were both still in love," she says.
Masilo, 31, went on to do an internship at an accounting firm until he secured a permanent job a year later.
He then promised his sweetheart that he would marry her as soon as he had enough money for her lobola.
"We always spoke about our dreams, but I felt it all becoming reality when he sincerely made the promise.
"I knew he meant it. But things went bad as my father died just before Masilo could pay lobola in June 2016. "I felt my heart break, because I wanted him to be there, to see his daughter getting married.
"This forced the negotiations to be postponed," she says.
But in October 2016, it all came together. They celebrated their traditional ceremony while Maidi, 29, was also waiting to deliver their first child.
Their white ceremony at the Coach House Hotel & Spa in May 2017 was a gift fully paid for by Maidi's mom.
"That was the best day of my life. I loved everything. From seeing my man waiting for me, walking with his mom down the aisle, to seeing our guests.