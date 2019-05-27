Godfrey Sapula's struggles to dump gambling

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Godfrey Sapula has asked the country to pray for him so he can successfully exorcise his gambling demons.

Sapula, 45, opened up to Sunday World about his recurring gambling problem after some of his colleagues at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he is a youth coach, noticed a change in his behaviour and informed the newspaper.

The retired talented player, who played for Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Turkish side Ankaragücü during his illustrious career, said he had been living in the gambling hell since 2012.

He said he drained some of his bank accounts after being introduced to the gambling world by a friend and team-mate who had initially invited him for a late lunch at Gold Reef City casino.

He claimed that he had never attempted gambling in his life before and it was the first time he had an encounter with the slot machines when his friend placed his bets.

The God, as Sapula was affectionately known to his teammates and fans during his playing days, said after standing next to his friend attentively for a few hours, he then tried his luck using a few coins given to him by the friend.

"A few months down the line, we went again and I then started using my own money. I was very eager to learn and I kept on winning.

"That's the thing with gambling, you slowly get to understand the games and always hoping to win. That's how I got hooked to the life of gambling," he said.