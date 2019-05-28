Intoxicating new genre is here to stay

VigroDeep whose real name is Kamohelo Phetla is the youngest producer of this subgenre and often pumps the dance floor.

He began his entertainment career as a dancer when he was only 10, but at 14 he fell in love with rapping before venturing out to production.

Now, aged 17, Phetla is one of foremost producers of the amapiano subgenre.

He is also the son of Victor Phetla, a member of house music group, Godfather.

VigroDeep joined the amapiano circle last year after three years of producing music under his father's guidance.

The Black Power hitmaker from Atteridgeville in Pretoria, said he always loved music but didn't want to do exactly the same thing his dad was into.

He produced a killer hit-song, Untold Story but says because the genre was fairly new, a fan got hold of it, shared it under a false name and renamed it to Locked Tune.

The song will, however, be released officially on June 1 under its original name. He attempts to explain his passion: "Amapiano is rich in [crude language], but I do not fall in that circle. I prefer instrumental or clean lyrics that inspire happiness."