Ex-cop goes to jail for stealing dad's lotto money

A former senior police officer was this week sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing nearly R2m from his father's lotto winnings.

Disgraced former warrant officer Mzamani Manganyi was sentenced at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after being convicted of fraud he committed in 2014.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhadi looked directly into the eyes of the accused and jogged his memory as he told him of how his 86-year-old father, Mkhatshane Manganyi, shed tears as he was telling the court how his own child stole his money.

"Your father's house is said to be falling apart and you still insist that you will not pay him any money back and you still stand firm that you are innocent though the court of law found you guilty last year. This really shows no remorse.

"A complainant, who is now a pensioner, once a millionaire, has been now left to beg because of his unruly son," Nemavhadi said softly before he could sentence the 45-year-old father of 14.

Probation officer Dorothy Matumpa had presented a 13-paged probation report which detailed the life of Mzamani before and after the incident.

The report found that the former police officer, who was based at Protea police station (in Soweto) during his days in the service, was an active community member and a churchgoer but had neglected his family since he was found guilty of stealing his father's money.

"The offender indicated that he is not remorseful as his father had asked him to transfer the money into his account.