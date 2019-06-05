Gold Reef City chases winter chill away

There's nothing like a dare devil ride to warm you up these Winter holidays.

A group of journalist were invited to test the new waters at Gold Reef City Theme Park this week.

We were dared to try out not one, but 10 exhilarating rides.

One of these was their newly launched Storm Chaser.

It physically feels like you are caught up in the eye of a massive tornado.

Other rides included: The High Flying Maverick, UFO, Miners Revenge, Tornado, Mermaid, Jozi Express, Wave Swings, Golden Loop and Jump City.

Sounds like a lot, but there's a reward for the brave willing to take on all these rides, or complete only eight out of 10 - a whopping R120,000.

A warning though - these rides aren't for the fainthearted.

I managed eight before running to the bathroom puking.

The High Flying Maverick gets a full nine out of 10 rating on the fear scale.

It slowly climbs to its altitude before it suddenly turns upside down and you almost feel your body losing it's balance against gravity, complete with barrel rolls and unbelievable G-force.