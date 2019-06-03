Miss Africa Continent show a washout

The Miss Africa Continent pageant turned out into a disaster after organisers failed to meet the requirements for staging the show last week.

Contestants from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Liberia and Cameroon went back home empty-handed after the event was cancelled just 30 minutes before it started.

The pageant was initially set to be hosted in Mozambique but had to be moved to South Africa following the damage caused by floods in the country.

Initially, 22 countries had registered for the pageant but only six managed to avail their queens for the show in Mzansi.

The beauty queens were greeted by an empty and dark Sky Rink Studios in the Joburg CBD last week Saturday.

Event director Neo Mashishi tried to blame the flop on the venue, but owners of Sky Rink Studios blew his claims out of the water.

Sky Rink Studios executive director Frank Mohapi blamed the event's director Mashishi for the failure of the continental event.