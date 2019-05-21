Moja Love unscripted content 'disrupts' TV

The growing weekly viewership of black-owned television channel Moja Love continues as the new kid on the block tells explosive stories of communities in South Africa.

Described by some on social media as "weird", the channel has been tagged as the "disruptor of commercial entertainment television", according to head of unscripted content manager Bokani Moyo.

Moja Love, on DStv channel 157, is known to evoke uncomfortable emotions from its variety shows - ranging from baby daddy drama, minors getting married, families fighting over their homes and slay queens - living their best lives.

Moyo confirmed that the channel viewership stands at 6.7-million weekly, a rare feat for a project that started just over a year ago.

"Our goal is to create authentic content that is authentic to our lived experiences as producers and the community of a black-owned company that is managed by young black women," Moyo said.

Moja Love was officially launched in February last year by Siyaya Media Network and DStv.

Moyo added that working with a lot of young people played a significant role in narrowing down the shows that make it to the small screen.

"We are driven to deliver stories that were previously only spoken about in hushed tones, based on the 'what will people say' or 'let's not talk about it' factors," said Moyo.

There is a method to their madness because the channel hosts focus groups prior to a show being taped to bounce off ideas with various communities in SA.