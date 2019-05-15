Mzansi braces for its most shocking reality TV show as Zodwa takes centre stage

Socialite and vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu is ready to dish her life to the public uncensored.

Titled Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored, the show is among the new shows revealed earlier today by Moja Love channel.

Hitting the small screens on August 25, the show is predicted to become the most hardcore reality show to hit local television.

Viewers will watch as her reality show unpacks her scandalous life unapologetically. The reality show is packed with a lot of crude language, including wearing, and more shockers.

From confronting mortality and buying her own casket, to her relationship with her Ben 10 (younger lover). Viewers will see as she pops the big question with a R55,000 ring and sending a delegation to pay lobola for her man.

Speaking to Sowetanlive, Zodwa said she was excited about the show because she had worked hard. She promises viewers a blockbuster reality show that will also give a sneak preview of her interaction with her family.

Though she had a tough childhood that forced her to flee home at the age of 16, she said she has forgiven her family members who mistreated her.

“They allowed me to bring cameras. In the show, I am showing the public where they used to lock away amaqanda nesonka (eggs and bread) so that I don’t eat them.”