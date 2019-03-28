'They must bring it here!': Zodwa Wabantu ready to take on Lebo Mathosa role

As producers of an upcoming biopic about Lebo Mathosa search for an actress to play the late music icon, dancer Zodwa Wabantu has thrown her hat into the ring for the role.

BET Africa announced on Wednesday that the biopic will air in September this year and said it "will be based on the singer's incredible life story, while taking viewers on a journey to the 1990s for a taste of the kwaito revolution".

Fans took to social media on Wednesday to nominate celebs they think should audition for the role.

Zodwa's name came up and soon divided the internet.