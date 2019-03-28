'They must bring it here!': Zodwa Wabantu ready to take on Lebo Mathosa role
As producers of an upcoming biopic about Lebo Mathosa search for an actress to play the late music icon, dancer Zodwa Wabantu has thrown her hat into the ring for the role.
BET Africa announced on Wednesday that the biopic will air in September this year and said it "will be based on the singer's incredible life story, while taking viewers on a journey to the 1990s for a taste of the kwaito revolution".
Fans took to social media on Wednesday to nominate celebs they think should audition for the role.
Zodwa's name came up and soon divided the internet.
Zodwa said she was keen on the idea and urged the producers to consider her.
"They must bring it here. I am ready! I am very keen and the producers should give me a chance. I will audition for the role because I can do anything."
She said she admired Lebo, adding that they had similar personalities.
"She was real. She was ghetto and free. She had this spirit around her that was very carefree and easy. It was inspiring."
Zodwa said that even if she didn't get the role she would be keen to be part of the project.
Producers will be holding an open audition for the role of Lebo on Sunday at Skyrink Studios in Johannesburg.
Hopefuls are encouraged to arrive at the venue before doors open at 8am. They must be between the ages of 10 and 14 years old and 20 and 30 years old to audition for the younger and older Lebo Mathosa.