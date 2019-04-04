Response to Gugu's solo protest shows our brutality, hypocrisy

We should never forget Gugu Ncube's plight and her pain. She recently staged a naked one-woman protest outside the seat of power, the Union Buildings.

Ncube alleges that she was sexually harassed by her former boss at Unisa.

I find her action courageous and brave, as it couldn't have been easy.

I was dismayed by how she was treated by the police. Why would you treat a non-threatening woman in such a violent and brutal manner, reminiscent of the apartheid era?

We need to take a hard look at our policemen and women, who I think need retraining on the values that are embedded in our constitution.

Ncube had a right to be heard and attended to in a manner befitting a country which prides itself on being democratic.

She was lambasted, vilified and condemned for what, in some people's eyes, was an indecent act.

Her narrative has been doubted because she is said to have taken too long to speak out, that she went along with the relationship for as long as she did and enjoyed the benefits - and suddenly wants the public's sympathy.

It has been said that Ncube is manipulative, untruthful and is an attention seeker with a history of making wild accusations against men when she doesn't get what she wants.

I am still to hear any of us asking the alleged perpetrator why he violated her. Failure to do so makes us complicit in Ncube's ordeal.