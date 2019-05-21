Zodwa Wabantu 'blessed' to be accepted by mother-in-law

Zodwa Wabantu and her fiancé are going to tie the knot, come what may, but one thing the dancer felt a need to quash were the rumours that she and her mother-in-law were at loggerheads. As it turns out, all is well between Zodwa and Ntobeko's mom.

Zodwa's relationship has been subjected to a lot of criticism from fans for various reasons including the fact that he's younger than her and she's more guaped than him, but the fact that Ntobeko's family was against the relationship has always been upfront.

Taking to Instagram, the trio decided to end the speculation once and for all.

"I know it's been said that I actually don't know how to speak for myself and I'm mute or what not, but here I am going to speak because I am actually standing with my two queens; my mother and my queen. The mother and the bride," Ntobeko said.

"Yeah, so please stop saying nasty things about us like 'I'm Ntobeko's mother' or that 'We don't know each other'. Don't come at me," Zodwa said, to which Ntobeko's mother added, "We are together."