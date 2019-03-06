'People need to #FreeTheVagina from all these chains,' says Zodwa Wabantu

No matter how many times Mzansi has seen Zodwa Wabantu nudes, her "freedom" still rubs people up the wrong way and when she flashed her vagina, it was too much for some people.

The snap, which was shared on her Instagram but has since been deleted ignited a 'freedom of expression vs public indecency' debate that has been ongoing.

"Look, people need to #FreeTheVagina from all these chains. There are so many dos and don'ts about vaginas and most of these were created by men or by women who are influenced by man-made rules. There's nothing wrong with my vagina... it's not a taboo subject to talk about and if people didn't sexualise it or attach negative connotations to it, we would all be okay and free," Zodwa said.