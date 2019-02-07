Zodwa Wabantu explains inspiration behind 'coffin shopping spree'

While Zodwa Wabantu's latest "coffin shopping spree" seemed straight up outrageous for many, her decision to plan and fund her own funeral was inspired by real-life events that have scarred her for life.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that it was the memory of burying her mother with the cheapest coffin and the most affordable resources that have pushed her to prove the people who told her she'd have the same fate, wrong.

"When we buried my mother, it was a sad affair. She was buried in a cheap coffin and her funeral came together on things that were patched together. People always told me that I would never amount to much and would suffer the same fate, so I've been living my whole life trying to prove them wrong," Zodwa said.