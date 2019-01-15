Nomvula Mokonyane tells haters to leave Zodwa alone

After Zodwa called Nomvula her "inspiration" and praised her‚ Nomvula gave a short speech on Zodwa's uniqueness.

She said she spoke for all women and encouraged the star to carry on doing her thing.

"I represent every women and nobody must start with you. You are who you are by your choice and they must respect it. Keep it that way."

Fans were quick to react to the video‚ with many commenting on how similar the two looked.

Maybe Ma Nomvula can stand in for Zodwa sometimes?