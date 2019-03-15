Zodwa defends Gugu Ncube: It is her body, they should leave her alone

Zodwa Wabantu has expressed outrage over the arrest of Gugu Ncube, who staged a naked protest earlier this week, she said she will meet with the woman on Friday to offer her support and see how she can assist her.

Gugu dominated social media timelines this week when she was arrested for staging a naked protest at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and charged with public indecency.

She claimed that she was a victim of sexual harassment.

Many have drawn comparisons between Zodwa, who often parades around in underwear and revealing clothing to Gugu.

But Zodwa said she supported Gugu fully.

"She is standing up for herself. It is her body and people must leave her alone. We want things to happen behind closed doors but when we protest in public, everyone is afraid."

Gugu was criticised by some for conducting her strike outside the Union Buildings but Zodwa questioned why this was an issue.