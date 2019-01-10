After being deported from Zambia last year and being banned from several other neighbouring countries‚ Zodwa Wabantu couldn't help but feel nervous when she touched down in Namibia.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that even though she had traveled to Dubai‚ America‚ the UK and Australia‚ she felt Africa still did not embrace her and she was scared that Namibia would be another country to turn her away at the border.

"After I was deported from Zambia‚ I was scared it would be the same. I had my eyes and ears to the ground to see how the people would react. My first thought was I am going to land and they will send me straight back home."

But she found that the country was welcoming and even embraced her often racy dress and booty-shaking dance moves.

"It was the first time I was not judged outside of SA. I mean by countries in Africa because after Zambia‚ I thought God was saying that these countries don't want me and I must focus on other parts of the world."