Nadia Nakai makes voice heard

One of Mzansi's top rappers, Nadia Nakai, is about to take her craft to the next level as a pioneering voice in African hip-hop.

Nakai, real name Nadia Kandava, was recently announced as a co-presenter of the re-invention of the iconic hip-hop show YO! MTV Raps Africa.

The show premieres on MTV Base on Thursday and will see Nakai alongside another hip-hop walking library and TV presenter Siyabonga "Scoop" Ngwekazi.

"We are not just there to be a pretty face . we are just as capable as the men, not just about performance and making music, staying relevant and [in our] consistency but in our thought and what we can contribute," said the 28-year-old rapper.

She said she would like to remain an important part of the movement that grows the hip- hop culture on the continent.

"I know hip-hop's potential and I know where it can go. I think that a lot of people need to pioneer it and push it with me," she said.

The rapper and songwriter said she was nervous about this presenting gig.

"The show is very big ... There are some things that I thought I understood that I actually did not know, especially with how hip-hop in Cape Town is different from here [in Johannesburg].

"I felt like, 'damn, there is a whole market that is part of hip-hop that I didn't know existed'," she added.

The show was known as the home of street culture and represented what the millennial generation wanted.