EFF's Godrich Gardee robbed at knife point

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee was almost reunited with his maker seven days before Freedom Day during an armed robbery.

Gardee, 51, had a knife held to his throat when six robbers relieved him of his phone in George, Western Cape, late last month.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident and said no one had been arrested for the robbery.

"The complainant was at a place of entertainment when he received a call and because it was loud, he went outside to answer it. He was accosted by about six men while in the dark talking on the phone. One of the men took out a knife and held it to his throat. They then took his phone and fled on foot.

"The incident happened on April 20 at 9pm. A case of robbery was registered at Thembalethu police station," he said.

Gardee, who was monitoring the poll results for EFF in Pretoria, could not be reached for comment on Saturday.