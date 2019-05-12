Give family a mother's financial love

"Mmangwana o tshwara thipa ka bohaleng"; the Sotho idiom loosely translated means a mother would go to any lengths to protect her children.

When you're young, Mother's Day is pretty simple: Just put together a hand-made card, make mom a quick breakfast and spend the day with her doing activities that are fun for both of you.

As you grow older, though, it gets a little trickier. There's a strong desire to show your love on Mother's Day, but a nice gift is often expensive and can add to your own financial worries.

Mom's softer approach to money lessons probably stems from motherly wisdom in many areas.

Life lessons like "don't be late" and "practice, practice, practice" and "don't be afraid to ask for help" and many others have direct application to the money world.

After all, it's wise advice indeed to never make a late payment and to seek advice on complicated money matters.

There appears to be no advice for would-be and new mothers.

Well-meaning tips on which doctor to visit, what to eat, the medication to take and how to exercise pour in from all quarters. However, there is one aspect even the closest person is hesitant to touch upon - the financial challenges associated with this phase of life.

I have not been a mother before but I suspect motherhood is no child's play and mothers across life stages need to take charge of their finances to ensure a smooth journey. It is recommended that financial planning should precede family planning.