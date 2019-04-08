'Tsonga drama on TV long overdue'

Actor Fumani Shilubana this week celebrated the historic flighting of Mzansi's first Tsonga TV drama after Giyani: Land of Blood hit screens on Monday.

Shilubana said he is now at peace because his dream of speaking his home language on TV has come true.

Shilubana said he was sick and tired of always having to fight with producers who did not want the language on set in his previous projects. Some did not even know that Tsonga is an official SA language.

The hunky actor plays Vukosi Moyo, a corrupt councillor who chooses money over his own people, but will later choose love over anything.

Although the drama is dominated by Tsonga, Khelobedu and Venda are also thrown into the mix.