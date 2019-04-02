Rhythm City death brings violence home

There is a ton of death on television, but the graphic demise of little Dineo (Bongi Dlamini) on Rhythm City last night was local TV's most brutal.

The show has defended the storyline that many viewers undoubtedly viewed as callous and sensationalised as demonstrating the dire effect violent crime has on South Africans on a daily basis.

For the past few weeks viewers have been kept glued to their TV screens as the feared gang led by Chicken (Nelson Ntombela) rule the e.tv show.

Chicken lured a young and naïve Dumi (Siyabonga Mtshali) into the life of crime to the horror of his guardian and sister Mapula (Mapula Mafole).

Last night, Dumi finally decided to break loose of the gang's hold on him, with devastating consequences.

Chicken and his thugs set the family's shack alight with nine-year-old sister Dineo sleeping inside. The young girl died in the blaze.

"Young people are often led to think that crime is a way out of poverty, and popularity. Nothing could be further from the truth and it's reflected in the current storyline," Rhythm City's executive producer Pontsho Mdakane said.