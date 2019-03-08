Presley Chweneyagae rides 'The River' in big comeback

Comeback kid Presley Chweneyagae is super-chatty, has the perfect comic timing and is extremely polite, but above all he's a nuanced actor.

I like to refer to him as the Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha for the new millennium.

With his new role as Cobra on 1Magic show The River he has successfully started his second act.

He sealed the deal by winning his second Golden Horn at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in Sun City this past weekend.

It was a big night for the inaugural season of The River, cleaning up across the board to bring its total wins to a staggering 11.

It scooped best telenovela, best actress for ousted cast member Moshidi Motshegwa and best supporting actor for Lawrence Maleka.

The cherry on top is that Chweneyagae and Motshegwa are the only two winners to pocket a R50,000 cash prize.