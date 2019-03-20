Where to stream SAFTA winner 'The River'

With 11 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in the bag, everyone’s talking about 1Magic’s telenovela The River. It’s been around for just over a year and it’s already one of the country’s best-loved shows. And it’s all available to stream on Showmax.

The love the audience has for the show was proven when The River cleaned up at the SAFTAs held in Sun City recently. The River won 11 awards, including Best Telenovela.

More wins for The River

Fans got really excited when their favourite The River stars took home the coveted statuettes – from Lawrence Maleka, who plays Zolani, scooping the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela, to Presley Chweneyagae taking home the award for Best Actor in a Telenovela.

The most touching win, however, was Moshidi Motshegwa’s. The actress, who played Malefu, recently announced that she had been let go from the show. Although she’s no longer on The River, her brilliant work was recognised as she was honoured with the award for Best Actress in a Telenovela.

Moshidi gave a moving speech that left a lot of fans in tears. Seriously, we’re not joking here.